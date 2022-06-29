Bartender:
Berit Nilsen
Bar:
Steel Hands Brewing, Greensboro
Age:
22
Where are you from?
Greensboro
How long have you been bartending?
Since the day I turned 21.
How did you become a bartender?
I worked in a restaurant that gave everyone the opportunity to learn how to bartend and I took advantage of the opportunity.
What do you enjoy about bartending?
I really enjoy mixology. You can make a drink taste like just about anything with the right ingredients and measurements. I also enjoy seeing people’s reactions when they enjoy a drink I’ve made for them and the conversations that come from it.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
All of them really, but it’s extra fun for me when I can use garnish’s to upgrade the appearance of a drink.
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
At Steel Hands it has the be the Juicy-Hazy IPA. It’s one of my favorite beers of all time. When it comes to liquor, Jalapeño margaritas.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
My family is from Norway and it’s tradition there to drink a cup of coffee after dinner so I’ll have to go with an Irish coffee.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
I’ve seen some pretty interesting things, but to keep it PG, a few months ago I was bartending and a group of people came in dressed like stuffed animals and were completely serious. It was so strange.
What’s the best tip you’ve ever gotten?
$200
