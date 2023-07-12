Name:
Asher Robinson
Bar:
H.P. Trousers
Age:
24
Where are you from?
High Point, NC
How long have you been bartending?
One year
How did you become a bartender?
My sister, Holland, told me that Trousers needed another bartender. I spoke to Ryan and Austin (the owners) and started working the next day.
What do you enjoy about bartending?
I enjoy the people that come in because there is never a dull moment when I’m behind the bar. Everybody always has something funny or informational that is worth hearing.
What is the most challenging part of bartending?
Just making sure the bar is stocked up with mixers, beer, limes, etc. Gotta do the heavy lifting beforehand to make sure you are good to go through the night.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
I love it when someone just wants me to crack open a cold beer for them. But if we’re talking cocktails, our Strawberry Smash is fun to make and everyone enjoys it.
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
I call it “Ole Reliable…” A shot of Fireball and a cold Busch Light.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
After a filling meal I enjoy having an Irish coffee. Hot coffee (sugar optional) and a shot of Jameson.
What’s the strangest drink request you’ve had?
A Johnny Bootlegger on the rocks with a shot of vodka added to the mix.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
The phenomenal crowd that shows up and shows out on the social district. The whole street is alive, and as a High Point native, it’s awesome to witness on a Friday or Saturday night.
What’s the weirdest thing you’ve found in a bar bathroom?
Four shots of Fireball in a line on the bathroom counter top. Who doesn’t enjoy four free shots?
What’s the best/biggest tip you’ve ever gotten?
To open a Roth IRA so your money grows tax-free allowing you to live comfortably when you retire.
