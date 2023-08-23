Name:
Ariel Pyron
Age:
27
Where are you from?
Ruffin, N.C.
Where do you bartend?
Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina — Oak Ridge
How long have you been bartending?
4 years.
How did you become a bartender?
My bull riding career wasn’t taking off.
What do you enjoy about bartending?
Meeting new people and making my customers awesome drinks that they love.
What is the most challenging part of bartending?
Trying not to wear my emotions on my face when I’m busy.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
Long Island Iced Tea.
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
Vodka, water, and squirt of Mio.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
A glass of wine.
What’s the strangest drink request you’ve had?
A “Transfusion.” It has grape juice, vodka and sprite.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
I once had a guy cuss me out because I asked for his ID. He didn’t have it, so I couldn’t serve him. He got angry, made a big scene and started recording me and the owner. I’ve also had to break up a few potential fights but nothing crazy!
What’s the weirdest thing you’ve found in a bar bathroom?
Nothing yet!
What’s the best/biggest tip you’ve ever gotten?
$1,200
