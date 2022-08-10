Bartender:
Trevonte Williams
Bar:
Bravo! Italian Kitchen
Age:
28
Where are you from?
Greensboro
How long have you been bartending?
8 years
How did you become a bartender?
I became a bartender working at Green Valley Grill. I started off doing beer and wine bars then I got upgraded to full bars once I became more knowledgeable on liquors and cocktails.
What do you enjoy about bartending?
I love making drinks that change the way your taste buds experience cocktails.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
My favorite drink to make is a Strawberry Basil Limonata and an Old Fashioned.
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
My all time favorite drink to enjoy is an original Old Fashioned.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
Manhattan
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
Working at Green Valley during one of our wedding events, the bride got drunk and was dancing on the table and the table collapsed right under her! She was so embarrassed.
What’s the best tip you’ve ever gotten?
The best tip I’ve ever received was a bottle of Rothschild family wine and the biggest tip I’ve ever received was $600
