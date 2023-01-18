Bartender:
Holland Robinson
Bar:
H.P. Trousers
Age:
26
Where are you from?
I was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, but moved to High Point around the age of 2.
How long have you been bartending?
I began bartending in March of 2021, but I was a server at multiple restaurants before transitioning.
How did you become a bartender?
One of my friends was working at Plank Street Tavern and I was interested in learning how to bartend. Pam Hubay offered me a job and the first weekend I worked I was “thrown into the fire.”
What do you enjoy about bartending?
I enjoy meeting people and building relationships with them. I also get to have fun while making money. It helps to keep me out of trouble (for the most part).
What’s your favorite drink to make?
My favorite drink to make is either a Bloody Mary or Dirty Martini. I enjoy the compliments I receive from customers on how good the drink is.
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
My favorite drink to drink is either a Dirty Martini or Espolón (tequila) with club soda and an orange and lime slice. I also love beer, specifically Natural Light or IPAs.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
I recommend an Espresso Martini after-dinner. It’s sweet, but not overbearing, and gives you a boost to go to the bar and continue drinking.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
I haven’t ever witnessed anything too crazy while bartending other than a few minor fights between customers. I have definitely exchanged words with some customers who I have had to cut off, but I take it with a grain of salt and keep going.
What’s the best tip you’ve ever gotten?
$500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.