Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem, NC – For over 31 years, the community has made Hospice of the Piedmont’s signature fundraiser, Taste of the Town, the premier food event in High Point. Due to the current climate of COVID-19, the organization is rethinking the 32nd event scheduled for Tuesday, August 18.
“As we try to gage the community and its appetite to be part of a large, indoor event, we feel that it is best to alter our traditional format that people know as Taste of the Town,” explains Trent Cockerham, Hospice of the Piedmont’s CEO.
Typically, Taste of the Town boasts 30 or more vendors in one venue for an evening of tastes, shopping at the silent auction and entertainment by a local DJ.
“We are exploring some unique options through conversations with local restaurant owners and are working to put together a prudent and thoughtful option for the community to support our mission as well as support the restaurant community who has given back to Hospice of the Piedmont for over three decades,” says Cockerham.
Hospice of the Piedmont plans to announce by mid-July how the public can participate in the annual Taste of the Town in August. In the meantime, follow the organization on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hospiceofthepiedmont for updates.
Hospice of the Piedmont is a not-for-profit organization providing medical, emotional, and spiritual support for those facing end of life and their families. In October 2019, Hospice of the Piedmont and Hospice of Randolph merged programs and operations which now serve a combined eight-county service area – Guilford, Randolph, Davidson, Forsyth, Chatham, Moore, Montgomery, and Alamance counties. For more information, visit www.hospiceofthepiedmont.org.
