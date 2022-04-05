Hop To It: Downtown Eggstravaganza Returns April 15-16
Presented by Truliant Federal Credit Union
GREENSBORO, NC (April 5, 2022) – Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) invites everyone and their “peeps” for the second annual Eggstravaganza egg hunt. April 15-16, visitors can find hidden prizes at 20 participating businesses located throughout downtown. One lucky winner will find the golden egg featuring several prizes, including an overnight stay at the Biltmore Hotel, tickets to Baby Shark at the Tanger Center, a $250 Visa gift card from presenting sponsor Truliant, and more.
“We’re always excited to be part of fun, creative events that connect us to our communities. Thanks to Downtown Greensboro and so many terrific local businesses for offering incredible prizes and for creating a vibrant atmosphere where all ages can engage and enjoy all the great things downtown has to offer,” said Tricia Beeker, Senior Director of Marketing at Truliant.”
The rules of play are simple. Visit any of the 20 participating businesses and search for the hidden egg hunt sign. Snap a photo of the sign with your phone and show the image to one of the business's employees. You’ll then receive a prize egg that may be filled with gift cards, candy, merchandise, and more.
On Saturday, players are encouraged to start their hunt at the corner of S. Elm Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Dr, where they can receive prizes from Truliant and meet the members of Greensboro’s Arena Football team, the Carolina Cobras, from 10 am to noon.
There is only one golden egg, so visit multiple businesses to better your odds at winning the grand prize during the two-day event. All prizes are age-appropriate for children and adults, and supplies are limited, so come out early to hunt!
Visit https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/eggstravaganza/ for complete rules and a list of participating businesses.
By Stacy Calfo
