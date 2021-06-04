Net Impact Triad’s Honeybee Hemp Fest Promises Fun for All Ages and Creative Ways to Aid the Community through Raising Awareness about Mental Health
Winston-Salem, NC, June 2021: Net Impact Triad unveils a new series of summer music festivals known as the Honeybee Hemp Fest to take place on Dinkins Road, from June 25th to June 27th, 2021. The goal of the Honeybee Hemp Fest is to raise awareness about opioid addiction and mental health in the Lewisville and Winston-Salem communities. The Honeybee Hemp Fest offers several different musical attractions, alongside food and additional activities. This series of festivals should be fun for the whole family, and everyone is welcome to join in on the festivities!
As we unveil this new festival, we are delighted to announce our sponsorship levels:
Keeping it Clean Sponsor: These giving sponsors will get 2 day passes, banner advertisement at the hydration stations at the festivals, radio mentions on event weekend through WTOB radio, social media mentions on all social platforms from all partner participants, marketing materials of your choice in the VIP festival packet, and a 2 month long running ad on the Net Impact Triad digital community billboard. ($250)
Vendors 6/25: A festival would be nothing without its vendors! These valued positions will get 1 weekend pass, banner advertisement on the vending locations at the festivals, radio mentions on event weekend through WTOB radio, social media mentions on all social platforms from all partner participants, marketing materials of your choice in the VIP festival packet, and a 1 month long running ad on the Net Impact Triad digital community billboard. ($300)
Parking Sponsor: These integral sponsors will get 1 weekend pass, banner advertisement on the hydration stations at the festivals, radio mentions on event weekend through WTOB radio, social media mentions on all social platforms from all partner participants, marketing materials of your choice in the VIP festival packet, and a 2 month long running ad on the Net Impact Triad digital community billboard. ($500)
“Connect the Dots” Sponsor: These special sponsors provide funding for the “Connect the Dots” initiative, which restores and creates upon the legacy of Sam “The Dot Man” Macmillan. Sponsors obtain 2 Saturday day tickets, a banner advertisement, radio mentions on event weekend through WTOB radio, social media mentions on all social platforms from all partner participants, marketing materials of your choice in the VIP festival packet, and a 2 month long running ad on the Net Impact Triad digital community billboard. ($500)
Non-Alcoholic Beverage Sponsor: Through these sponsors, sodas and water will be provided to patrons at the festival, where all proceeds will go towards Net Impact Triad. Sponsors will receive 1 VIP pass and 1 regular pass for the entire Festival weekend, a banner advertisement at non-alcoholic beverage stations, radio mentions on event weekend through WTOB radio, social media mentions on all social platforms from all partner participants, marketing materials of your choice in the VIP festival packet, and a 2 month long running ad on the Net Impact Triad digital community billboard. ($500)
Fun & Games Sponsor: Sponsors will receive 2 VIP weekend passes, banner advertisement on the hydration stations at the festivals, radio mentions on event weekend through WTOB radio, social media mentions on all social platforms from all partner participants, marketing materials of your choice in the VIP festival packet, and a 4 month long running ad on the Net Impact Triad digital community billboard. ($1500)
EMT Sponsor: These sponsors will obtain 1 weekend pass, banner advertisement on the hydration stations at the festivals, radio mentions on event weekend through WTOB radio, social media mentions on all social platforms from all partner participants, marketing materials of your choice in the VIP festival packet, and a 2 month long running ad on the Net Impact Triad digital community billboard. ($1500)
Hydration Station Sponsor: These important sponsors get 2 VIP weekend passes, banner advertisement on the hydration stations at the festivals, radio mentions on event weekend through WTOB radio, social media mentions on all social platforms from all partner participants, marketing materials of your choice in the VIP festival packet, and a 4 month long running ad on the Net Impact Triad digital community billboard. ($1500)
Food Sponsor: These valued sponsors will get 3 VIP weekend passes, banner advertisement on the food vending locations at the festivals, radio mentions on event weekend and 1 week prior through WTOB radio, social media mentions on all social platforms from all partner participants, marketing materials of your choice in the VIP festival packet, and a 5 month long running ad on the Net Impact Triad digital community billboard. ($2500)
Alcoholic Beverage Sponsor: As a result of their generosity, these sponsors will obtain 4 VIP weekend passes, banner advertisement on the alcoholic beverage stations located at the festivals, radio mentions on event weekend and 2 weeks prior through WTOB radio, social media mentions on all social platforms from all partner participants, marketing materials of your choice in the VIP festival packet, and a 6 month long running ad on the Net Impact Triad digital community billboard. ($5000)
Do you or does someone you know love music? Get tickets to our Honeybee Hemp Fest today! This festival is a fantastic way to give back to the community AND enjoy the summer music scene. If you or someone you know would like to become a sponsor for this event, please visit our website or contact our COO. We will do our best to make sure this event is an enjoyable and fulfilling experience!
Net Impact Triad seeks to connect businesses, emerging leaders, educational institutions, and nonprofits with the objective of building sustainable community-based projects in Winston Salem. We believe that businesses can lead local efforts towards a sustainable future, so we facilitate networking and manage long-term projects so that businesses can reach their highest potential of community-facing work.
Net Impact Triad’s mission is to serve as a conduit between businesses and the community with the goal of creating collaborative, sustainable initiatives. We provide businesses with the tools, knowledge, and community connections needed to spearhead the efforts towards a socially just and sustainable future.
