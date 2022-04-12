HISTORIC BETHABARA PARK PRESENTS THE 20TH ANNUAL BETHABARA HIGHLAND GAMES
WINSTON-SALEM, NC—Come celebrate the Scots-Irish contribution to colonial Bethabara on Saturday, May 7 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. during the Park’s 20th Annual Highland Games event.
The day will feature tartan-clad athletes, pipe and drum bands, the annual Parade of Tartans, a battle axe competition, children’s activities, live music, food, vendors, and more! Admission is free; there are charges for crafts, food, and drink.
Historic Bethabara Park, a National Historic Landmark, is the 1753 site of the first Moravian settlement in North Carolina and the birthplace of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. For more information, please visit historicbethabara.org or call (336) 924-8191.
