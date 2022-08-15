Historic Bethabara Park Presents Apple Fest 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, NC—Come celebrate the arrival of fall -- and all of its apple-filled goodness -- at Historic Bethabara Park’s annual Apple Fest on Saturday, September 24, from 10:00am until 4:00pm. The day’s activities include: food, music, crafts, children’s games, Robinson’s racing pigs, historical tours and demonstrations; and lots of apples!
Visitors will enjoy pottery, woodworking, blacksmithing, and indigo dyeing demonstrations. Apples from local orchards will be available for purchase, as will a large selection of crafts, food, and drinks. Main stage musicians include: The Burnett Sisters with Colin Ray, The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs, and Alexa Rose. Colonial musician Ken Bloom will perform in the 1788 Gemeinhaus.
Admission is free; there are charges for crafts, food, and drinks.
Historic Bethabara Park, a National Historic Landmark, is the 1753 site of the first Moravian settlement in North Carolina and the birthplace of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. For more information, please visit historicbethabara.org or call (336) 924-8191.
