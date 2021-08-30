WINSTON-SALEM, NC—Come celebrate the arrival of fall -- and all of its apple-filled goodness -- at Historic Bethabara Park’s annual Apple Fest on Saturday, September 25, from 10:00am until 4:00pm. The day’s activities include: music, crafts, children’s games, food, historical tours and demonstrations; and lots of apples!
Visitors will enjoy demonstrations of traditional crafts such as pottery, spinning, and weaving. Apples from local orchards will be available for purchase, as will a large selection of crafts, food, and drinks. Main stage musicians include: Big Ron Hunter, Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs, and Alexa Rose. Bryan Bogenberger will perform inside the 1788 Gemeinhaus.
Admission is free; there are charges for crafts, food, and drinks. The Park will follow COVID-19 guidelines that are in place at the time of the event.
Historic Bethabara Park, a National Historic Landmark, is the 1753 site of the first Moravian settlement in North Carolina and the birthplace of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. For more information, please visit historicbethabara.org or call (336) 924-8191.
