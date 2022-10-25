Music and Beer to Celebrate 26 Years of Cold Mountain Winter Ale
Highland Celebrates Return of Cult-Favorite Spiced Winter Ale with Festivities, Nov. 10-14
ASHEVILLE, NC (October 24, 2022) — For the past 26 years, Highland Brewing has kicked off the holiday season with a release party for Cold Mountain Spiced Winter Ale. Cold Mountain Celebration 2022 will include a ticketed weekend of celebration sessions, live music, a volleyball tournament, and online pre-orders for the coveted holiday beer.
“Cold Mountain is our most anticipated beer release of the year,” said Nikki Mitchell, Highland’s Vice-President of Brand Development. “It’s the culmination of nine months of recipe development, planning new spin-offs, and exciting taproom festivities.” She continued, “The music line-up is incredible! Evening sessions feature multiple bands, a silent disco, and a cigar lounge and we showcase a female-led, powerhouse line-up on Sunday.”
Friday, November 11 through Sunday, November 13:
Cold Mountain opening weekend celebrations will require guests to purchase an access pass to enter the property. Each day has two sessions offering a family-friendly afternoon session (12-4 p.m.) and an adult 21+ evening session (6-11 p.m.). The Taproom turned ski lodge features Cold Mountain flights and table seating while the tented beer garden in the Meadow offers prime viewing of the live music and food trucks. Music includes:
- Friday, 11/11: Afternoon: Waiting on Mongo Evening: Pleasure Chestand The Fritz
- Saturday, 11/12: Afternoon: The Get Right Band Evening: Joslyn and The Sweet Compression and Empire Strikes Brass
- Sunday, 11/13: Afternoon Music: Queen Bee and The Honeylovers, The Feels, and Lyric
Throughout the weekend, brewery-exclusive drafts will flow, including a new Chocolate Hazelnut Cold Mountain that will launch on draft and in package. Fan-favorite variations like Coconut Cold Mountain and Imperial Cold Mountain will be available. There is also a barrel-aged version of Cold Mountain in wax-dipped 500ml bottles this year.
Daily allotments of beer packs are available to pre-order online for pickup on a designated day between November 11- 14. There are two value packs for pre-order.
- Holiday Pack: a case of Cold Mountain bottles, a 4-pack of Coconut Cold Mountain cans, a 4-pack of Imperial Cold Mountain, and a 4-Pack of Chocolate Hazelnut Cold Mountain cans.
- Cheer Packs: a 1-liter blue bottle of Cold Mountain, a 4-pack of Coconut Cold Mountain cans,4-pack of Imperial Cold Mountain, and a 4-pack of Chocolate Hazelnut Cold Mountain cans
A la carte packages, including the barrel-aged Cold Mountain bottles, will also be available onsite and are not eligible for pre-order. There is an allotment available for pre-order and pick-up without access passes on Monday, November 14.
Highland’s Downtown Taproom will feature packaged beer to-go and draft with a Cold Mountain flight throughout the release weekend. Cold Mountain Winter Ale will make its way to stores across Highland’s distribution footprint beginning Monday, Nov. 15.For more information on Cold Mountain, visit highlandbrewing.com/coldmountain.
