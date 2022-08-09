Saturdays, Sept. 3, 10, 24, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park
Come watch our costumed blacksmith in action as he crafts various iron pieces. All ages welcome to this free, drop-in event.
Saturday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Corn Shuck Doll Making
Discover how Native Americans and early Quaker settlers used things from the natural environment to make toys. Make your own corn shuck doll to take home. Our costumed interpreters will show you how. FREE. All ages welcome. Drop-in.
Friday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m.
The Story of BBQ in North Carolina Exhibit Opening
From its early history to modern day “East versus West” style discussions, barbecue is alive and well in our state. This exhibition examines the history of barbecue and its continuing place in North Carolina culture. FREE
Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Mendenhall Homeplace Village Fair
Our historical park will be CLOSED this day so that our interpreters may participate in the folk-life demonstrations at Mendenhall Homeplace. The annual Village Fair is a community event that showcases local heritage tradespeople and vendors. FREE.
Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
BBQ Grill in Little Red Schoolhouse
To kick off the opening of our new traveling exhibit, “The Story of BB in NC,” come on down and craft your own BBQ grill!* Make your own burgers, hot dogs, and more to grill up. FREE. All ages welcome. Drop-in.
*This is not a real grill. Please do not use with fire.
For more information on these events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org
