HIGH POINT, NC (October 2, 2020) Join the High Point Museum for its 9th Annual Ghost Stories event Saturday, October 17 with pumpkin decorating 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Historical Park (while supplies last).
Then at 6 p.m. visit one of their social media accounts (Facebook or YouTube) for an entertaining online experience at home. Watch as High Point Museum staff share a few eerie tales of local history haunts and creepy experiences for the young and old. To make the event more interactive the Museum staff will be posting in the Facebook event fun crafts and recipes to add to the enjoyment.
“Even though we can’t be in person together like in the past we wanted to encourage families to listen and share spooky stories during this fall season,” Edith Brady, Museum Director, said. “So make a tasty treat and wear your costumes for this family friendly virtual event.”
Currently, only the Historical Park at the High Point Museum is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Guidelines for the park include 50 person capacity and social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will be available.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point’s history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.