HIGH POINT, NC (April 30, 2020) This Saturday, May 2, the High Point Farmers Market will begin being opened its normal hours 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until October 31. The High Point Farmers Market is located at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. In North Carolina, farmers markets fall under the same classification as grocery stores and are considered an important source of food for communities, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture.
“We want to thank our vendors and customers for following all our procedures and understanding all our safety and social distancing guidelines,” Lee Gann, Market Manager, said. “Thank you for your continued support of the Farmers Market and our vendors during these unique circumstances.”
The only vendors allowed at the Farmers Market are food vendors selling fresh, local produce including strawberries, lettuce, kale, swiss chard, spinach, green onions, herbs, microgreens, spring vegetables and hothouse tomatoes. Other food items available will include baked goods, peanuts, bread, jellies, chicken, pork and seafood.
To protect the community and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the High Point Farmers Market will operate under special guidelines until it is determined that it is safe to resume regular activities.
Guidelines:
- Vendors will be set up in every other stall to accommodate social distancing.
- Vendors may not openly display produce on a table and are encouraged to provide a product list. However, vendors may place individual representative food items on the table that will be disposed of at the end of the day.
- Vendors will be required to wear gloves and wipe down their table with disinfectant after every transaction.
- Customers will enter and leave only through designated pathways.
- Customers will observe social distancing.
- If necessary, Farmers Market staff will limit the number of customers allowed in the vendor area.
- Freestanding hand sanitizer stations will be available for public and vendor use.
- The High Point Public Library will not be open.
Residents who are feeling unwell are asked to stay home. Residents also are asked to wash your hands frequently, cover their mouth with a tissue or the crease of the elbow if they cough or sneeze, and avoid touching their faces.
The High Point Farmers Market is operated under the direction of the High Point Public Library, a department of the City of High Point. The mission of the High Point Farmers Market is to promote a healthy lifestyle and a sense of community in a family-friendly gathering place.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
