HIGH POINT, NC (June 8, 2020) The High Point Farmers Market will partner with the Alexander Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) this Saturday, June 13 to mark Flag Day, which is celebrated each year on June 14. Representatives of the DAR will be at the Market from 9 a.m. until noon handing out free American flags and providing information about their organization. At 10 a.m., Mayor Jay Wagner and Councilman Wesley Hudson will be present to read a proclamation in honor of Flag Day in the City of High Point.
The Farmers Market features fresh produce, meat, poultry, eggs, fish and baked goods. Now that the State has entered Phase II of the Governor’s COVID 19 re-opening plan, there are also several craft and plant vendors at the Market. Located at the High Point Public Library, 901 North Main Street, the Farmers Market hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until October 31.
To protect our community and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the High Point Farmers Market will operate under special guidelines until it is determined that it is safe to resume regular activities. Customers are asked to observe social distancing, and if necessary Farmers Market staff will limit the number of customers allowed in the vendor area. The High Point Public Library will not be open to the public
The High Point Farmers Market is operated under the direction of the High Point Public Library, a department of the City of High Point. The mission of the High Point Farmers Market is to promote a healthy lifestyle and a sense of community in a family-friendly gathering place.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
