High Point, N.C. (Sept. 16, 2020) - The High Point Farmers Market will partner with the Alexander Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) this Saturday, Sept. 19, to commemorate Constitution Day, which is celebrated each year on Sept. 17. Representatives of the DAR will be at the Market from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. handing out bookmarks with the Constitution Preamble and pocket-sized copies of the Constitution.
At 10 a.m., Mayor Jay Wagner will be present to read a proclamation in honor of Constitution Day in the City of High Point.
The Farmers Market features fresh produce, meat, poultry, eggs, fish, baked goods, pottery and other local crafts. It is located at the High Point Public Library, 901 North Main Street, and Market hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until Oct. 31.
To protect our community and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, customers are asked to wear a face-covering and observe social distancing. Free face masks will be available at the Farmers Market table. Currently, the High Point Public Library building is not open to the public on Saturdays, although the drive-through window and telephone service is available from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The High Point Farmers Market is operated under the direction of the High Point Public Library, a department of the City of High Point. The mission of the High Point Farmers Market is to promote a healthy lifestyle and a sense of community in a family-friendly gathering place.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.