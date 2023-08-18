HIGH POINT, NC — High Point is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, August 25, when locally owned and operated High Point Crumbl Cookies, located at 1915 N Main St, Suite #107, High Point, NC 27262, opens its doors.
Store owners can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie connoisseurs in Crumbl’s perfectly postable Pink Boxes. The store is open from 8am–10pm on weekdays and 8am–12am on Fridays and Saturdays. Media, community members, and city officials are invited to join the celebration.
Aside from satisfying your sweet tooth, the store is also providing over 55 career opportunities to High Point locals.
The grand opening week menu will contain six of the 200+ weekly rotating flavors, including Crumbl's award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S'mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many more. Don’t miss the weekly flavor drops Sundays at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts.
Customers can order in person during the first five business days of the Grand Opening. Starting Wednesday, August 30, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at crumblcookies.com. Customers can also enjoy a brand new feature on the Crumbl App called the Cookie Journal, where they can rate and track cookies, share their tasty takes with other Crumbl reviewers, and earn achievements! Download the award-winning app to start collecting Loyalty Crumbs toward free cookies today.
ABOUT THE OWNERS
It was love at first bite for Crumbl store owners Nathan and Aline Poindexter. Aline has always enjoyed baking. Her dream was to one day have a beautiful pink and white bakery. When they first
experienced Crumbl Cookies in the Outer Banks, NC, Aline could barely contain her excitement! It was the pink and white bakery she had dreamed of, and better yet, the cookies were out of this world! Since that day, Aline has worked toward making that dream a reality. “We are so excited for the opportunity to open a Crumbl Cookies shop in High Point, NC!” states the owners.
The Poindexters have spent months perfecting the High Point location to provide an irresistible experience for customers. “As local business owners, we are looking forward to sharing delicious cookies with our neighbors!” states the duo. Together with their crew, they are thrilled to finally open their doors to bring the people of High Point together over a box of the best cookies in the world.
ABOUT CRUMBL
Crumbl Cookies's mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 800 locations in all 50 states. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8am–10pm on weekdays, 8am–12am on Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.
