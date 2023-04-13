On Saturday May 6th the High Point Arts Council will host their first Kentucky Derby party, Talk Derby To Me. This event will take place from 4pm to 8pm at the High Point Arts Council located at 121 S Centennial St High Point, NC 27260. Doors will open for guests at 3:30 pm.
This event will consist of horse betting, casino tables, live jazz, derby inspired food, mint juleps, fancy hats, seersucker suits, red roses, and of course, horse races. Come join us for a thrilling Kentucky Derby Party event, where you can experience the thrill of the "most exciting two minutes in sports" in style! You'll be transported to Churchill Downs with the sound of horses galloping in the background, as you sip on classic mint juleps and indulge in delicious southern fare. This event will feature live streaming of the Kentucky Derby race, so you won't miss a moment of the action. Wear your best hat for our contest!
Tickets are $60 and can be purchased at the door, or by visiting the High Point Arts Council's website or Facebook page. You may also purchase tickets over the phone by calling the High Point Arts Council at 336-889-ARTS (2787). Dr. Amanda Jo Marcellino has been the catalyst behind this event and states, “The Arts Council Derby Party is our way of giving High Point a small taste of the Kentucky Derby.
We will watch the horse races, dress up, have silent auction on authentic Derby items, and enjoy traditional Derby- style food and drink. This is an event I’m so proud to help bring to the HPAC. It’s the spring event you can’t miss!
Whether you're a seasoned Kentucky Derby fan or just looking for a fun and unique event to attend, our Kentucky Derby Party is not to be missed. So grab your friends and family and join us for a day filled with excitement, food, drinks, and entertainment!
