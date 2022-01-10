Casino D’Arts 2022
Back by popular demand, the High Point Arts Council is thrilled to present Casino D’Arts, an entertaining fund-raising event that benefits the arts in our community. Please join us Saturday, February 12, from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the High Point Country Club in Emerywood for a night of gambling, entertainment, and FUN!
There will be game tables for blackjack, poker, craps, and roulette complete with a professional dealer at each table. At the end of the evening, chips are converted to raffle tickets and guests have a chance to win one of our fabulous prizes. Plus, there is a silent auction featuring jewelry, trips, entertainment packages, and more!
In addition to casino games, there will also be jazz by The Matt Kendrick Trio featuring Dave Fox and Neill Glegg, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar with one complimentary drink, plus the crowning of the King and Queen of Hearts!
Casino D’Arts is black-tie optional, so deck yourself in finery and join us for a good time! Tickets are $75 per person and will be available online until February 9 at www.HighPointArts.org/events. For more information about this year’s event, contact the High Point Arts Council at programs@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787 ext. 26.
