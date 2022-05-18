High Point Arts Council is excited to announce our 2022 Arts Splash summer outdoor concert series! This year’s lineup features six concerts splashed all over High Point, making the arts easily accessible to everyone in our community. A variety of music styles and genres will be represented, and we invite YOU to join the fun! Each concert takes place from 6:00 to 7:30 PM on Sunday evenings, and is completely free to attend. 

June 5

Freeport Jazz

Jazz

Washington Terrace Park

101 Gordon Street, High Point

 

June 19

Carolina Soul Band

R&B, Soul

Mendenhall Transportation Terminal

220 E. Commerce Avenue, High Point

July 17

Backstreet

Bluegrass

Oak Hollow Festival Park

1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point

 

July 31

Donna Hughes & Friends

Country

High Point Museum

1859 E Lexington Ave, High Point

August 14

Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road

Indie Folk  

GTCC Amphitheater

901 S. Main St. High Point

August 28

Legacy Motown

Motown Tribute

Mendenhall Transportation Terminal

220 E. Commerce Avenue, High Point

 

Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners. No alcoholic beverages are permitted at any of the concert locations. If there is a threat of rain, call 336889ARTS after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday to get the latest update about the concert.

Arts Splash is presented by the High Point Arts Council in partnership with High Point Parks & Recreation and its many sponsors: City of High Point, Guilford County, Bank of America, CRI CPAs, First Bank, High Point University, Kitty & Earl Congdon, Kelly Office Solutions, KMH Illustrative Design, Debbie & Tim Mabe,  Masland Foundation, Jim Morgan, North Carolina Arts Council, Piedmont Natural Gas, Pinnacle Bank, Wayne Trademark, Becky Wray, Martha & Yogi Yarborough Foundation, and YES! Weekly.

