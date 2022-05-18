High Point Arts Council is excited to announce our 2022 Arts Splash summer outdoor concert series! This year’s lineup features six concerts splashed all over High Point, making the arts easily accessible to everyone in our community. A variety of music styles and genres will be represented, and we invite YOU to join the fun! Each concert takes place from 6:00 to 7:30 PM on Sunday evenings, and is completely free to attend.
June 5
Freeport Jazz
Jazz
Washington Terrace Park
101 Gordon Street, High Point
June 19
Carolina Soul Band
R&B, Soul
Mendenhall Transportation Terminal
220 E. Commerce Avenue, High Point
July 17
Backstreet
Bluegrass
Oak Hollow Festival Park
1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point
July 31
Donna Hughes & Friends
Country
High Point Museum
1859 E Lexington Ave, High Point
August 14
Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road
Indie Folk
GTCC Amphitheater
901 S. Main St. High Point
August 28
Legacy Motown
Motown Tribute
Mendenhall Transportation Terminal
220 E. Commerce Avenue, High Point
Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners. No alcoholic beverages are permitted at any of the concert locations. If there is a threat of rain, call 336889ARTS after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday to get the latest update about the concert.
Arts Splash is presented by the High Point Arts Council in partnership with High Point Parks & Recreation and its many sponsors: City of High Point, Guilford County, Bank of America, CRI CPAs, First Bank, High Point University, Kitty & Earl Congdon, Kelly Office Solutions, KMH Illustrative Design, Debbie & Tim Mabe, Masland Foundation, Jim Morgan, North Carolina Arts Council, Piedmont Natural Gas, Pinnacle Bank, Wayne Trademark, Becky Wray, Martha & Yogi Yarborough Foundation, and YES! Weekly.
