“Happy Roots celebrates 5 years - Announces the return of Earth Day Jam, This year as a free event at Downtown Salisbury’s Bell Tower Green”
After a two-year hiatus, HappyRoots is thrilled to announce the return of their signature fundraiser, EarthDay Jam. For the first time since the inaugural festival in 2012, Earth Day Jam will be a free event held at the new Bell Tower Green park and amphitheater in downtown Salisbury, NC. Earth Day Jam promotes environmental education, music and arts, health and wellness, local foods, and sustainable living.
This Happy Roots fundraiser is set for Saturday, May 14th, 2022 from 11:00AM to 11:00PM with a ticketed farm-to-table dinner to be held the evening before for sponsors. The dinner will raise funds for Happy Roots program supplies and operating expenses. Happy Roots’ mission is to provide nature-based therapeutic and educational services to enhance the wellness of the community and the environment. The Rowan County-based organization assists with school garden and Farm-to-School programming in Rowan County schools; manages ten other neighborhood and community garden locations; and offers horticultural therapy for at-risk youth, recovering addicts, and senior health and rehabilitation.
With 11 bands on two stages, environmental education, unique artisan vendors, local foods and more, EARTH DAY JAM proceedswill support Happy Roots’ efforts to ensure access to fresh, healthy foods, life skills to ensure a sustainable future, and the therapeutic benefits that working with nature can provide.
For information on event sponsorship, vendor information, volunteer signup, and all other general inquiries… visit www.earthdayjamnc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.