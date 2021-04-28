Campaign Through May 3 – Fight Hunger, Spark Change through Second Harvest NWNC at Walmart and Sam’s Club stems from the increased number of food insecure residents due to the continued pandemic. For children, remote learning and the change for in-school breakfast and lunches also influence food insecurity. With a projected increase of 25% from 2019- 2020 in childhood food insecurity in Forsyth County, H.O.P.E. of W-S sees the increased need for meals every week, as more children are coming to our delivery sites. Being a grassroots organization, we look to Second Harvest Food Bank for food assistance.
A large portion of the supply from Second Harvest NWNC is delivered by Walmart and Sam’s Club, so we are grateful they are coming together to Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Making it easy for customers and members to participate and support the work of the nation's food banks, including Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC! Fight Hunger. Spark Change will run in stores/clubs and online through May 3, 2021.
In Winston-Salem, H.O.P.E. serves 30+ sites identified as ‘food deserts’ with 1,200+ nutritious meals for children each week AND 1,500 lbs. of produce for parents. When quarantine started, we had to quickly double our meals to cover weekdays. Our planning does include Summer weekdays. H.O.P.E. meals are very deliberate in nutritional content as they are low sugar, low sodium, no allergens, and a large emphasis on fresh produce. We rely on Second Harvest and through the resources of Walmart/Sam’s Club, we will be able to increase output of meals and make nutritious meals and produce more accessible to food deserts right here in Winston-Salem.
Food insecurity is new to many families as are unprecedented times. This is where our community comes together to help our neighbors, as everyone should have access to nutritious meals. With resources at Walmart and Sam’s Club, you all can help us take action, fight hunger and spark change in our community.
Fight Hunger. Spark Change will run in stores/clubs and online from April 5 – May 3, 2021.
HOW YOU CAN HELP-
There are three easy ways for customers and members to participate to support their local food bank:
- Donate at check-out in stores and clubs, or at either FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.
- Round-up at check-out on Walmart.com and the Walmart pp.
- For every participating product purchased in store or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.
To date, the campaign has helped to secure more than 1 billion meals* for local food banks across the country.
The work of fighting hunger means more than providing food to our neighbors in need. It means feeding the opportunity for people to be the best version of themselves. When everyone works together, cities turn into communities, and communities turn into neighbors. Participate at Walmart/SamsClub and Help our People Eat!
#FightHunger #FeedingHealth #FeedingCommunity #BetterTogether
H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem was founded in 2014 with the goal to use community-wide volunteer support to prepare and bring nutritious weekend meals to the thousands of children in Forsyth County who are at risk for hunger. Winston-Salem is one of the top cities in the entire United States for hunger in families with children. North Carolina and Louisiana are now the top states for hunger in children ages 0-4. 1 of every 4 children in North Carolina has insufficient food to meet nutritional needs. With the support of donors, volunteers, and community leaders, so far HOPE has served over 342,000 meals and over 585,000 lbs. of produce. HOPE is looking to grow the number of meals as there is an increase in need per the neighborhoods we deliver to. See www.hopews.org, FB= @Hopeofwinstonsalem Instagram= @hope_ws
