Guilford County Parks Seeks Local Artisans and Food Vendors for Fall Festival
Guilford County, NC – Fall is just around the corner and Guilford County Parks is seeking a variety of vendors to participate in the 2022 Bur-Mil Fall Fest. The free, family-friendly event will take place outdoors at Bur-Mil Park, 5834 Bur-Mil Club Rd., Sat., Oct. 8, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Space is limited and vendor applications will be accepted through Fri., Sept.30, 2022. Festival organizers will prioritize local artists specializing in handmade items, nonprofit organizations, and food vendors. The cost is $25 for an exhibitor or non-food vendor, and $100 for a food vendor. Vendors are expected to arrive early and stay for the duration of the event. Visit www.guilfordparks.com for event details and to fill out a vendor application.
The Bur-Mil Fall Fest is a free family-friendly community event offering activities for children and adults, including demonstrations, bounce slides, and a hayride.
For more information on the event, visit www.guilfordparks.com or follow Guilford County Parks on Facebook @guilfordcountyparks.
