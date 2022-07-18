Greensboro Urban Ministry Food Pantry in Danger of Running Out of Food
“Unless we receive more donations, we will run out of food in 2 weeks”
- Food Pantry Director, Mary O’Neill
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The swift rise in food prices has driven more households in Guilford County to request food from the Greensboro Urban Ministry (GUM) Food Pantry. The Food Pantry serves an average of 100 families per day while struggling to keep shelves stocked due to escalating prices and reduced donations.
There has always been a limit to how many times a year one household can visit the GUM Food Pantry. There was an increase in the number of households that used the GUM Food Pantry when the pandemic began so the number of visits allowed during the year greatly increased. Today, with supplies being so low, Food Pantry management is concerned that soon they will have to reduce the number times a year Greensboro families can visit.
The supply flow to the GUM Food Pantry is tenuous and unpredictable. GUM staff has purchased food when donations are low to ensure that there is enough of the food needed to distribute the five main food groups. Canned meats, canned fruit, peanut butter, and oatmeal are food items the GUM Food Pantry needs most. The pantry is paying an average of 40% more for food purchases reducing the amount staff can purchase. Higher prices have led to limited food purchases. For example, two years ago, a case of corn cost $13, and now that case costs $26, so 12 cases may be ordered when the pantry needs 20.
The food crisis has also impacted the grand opening of GUM’s new Choice Food Pantry. The new approach to food distribution requires a more extensive inventory to operate successfully. Purchases needed to open have been postponed until the supply chain and cost of food improve.
The community can help keep the GUM Food Pantry operating by making a monetary donation or hosting a food drive in your neighborhood or workplace. Go to greensborourbanministry.org to donate or download a food drive kit.
About Greensboro Urban Ministry:
Founded in 1967 and incorporated in 1970, Greensboro Urban Ministry meets men, women, and families at their point of crisis and helps get them back on their feet by providing food, shelter, emergency assistance, and case management. Greensboro Urban Ministry is a place where ending homelessness begins. Visit our website at greensborourbanministry.org
