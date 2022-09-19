CELEBRATION:
Hispanic Heritage Month
Greensboro NC (9/19/22) – In collaboration with the Hispanic League, the Greensboro Symphony (GSO) is excited to present Celebration: Hispanic Heritage Month on September 24th, 2022, in beautiful downtown Greensboro’s Lebauer Park from 6PM to 8PM. The free event will feature Josie Borges & Mariachi Los Galleros, Alejandro Galvez’s traditional Aztec dancing, Ballet Folclorico Corazón de Mexico, as well as multiple food trucks and family-friendly activities, all leading up to Mariachi Cobre with GSO streamed live in the park!
GSO’s season-opening concert features Epcot Center’s Mariachi Cobre who will take the stage in the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts at 8PM. Joined by the entire Greensboro Symphony, be prepared to experience Mariachi music on a scale that you’ve never dreamed! While there would be no better way to experience such a massive collaboration than live in the Tanger Center, feel free to lay down a blanket in Lebauer Park, pick up some dinner at a food truck, and watch the concert streamed live on a massive screen!
Don’t miss out on an evening of free fun, fantastic music, and phenomenal dance, when GSO and the Hispanic League present Celebration: Hispanic Heritage Month!
About the Greensboro Symphony:
Founded in 1959, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra strives to enrich the cultural life of Greensboro and surrounding areas with the highest quality music and music education programs. This nonprofit organization impacts tens of thousands of lives annually by presenting concerts, special events, and targeted educational opportunities for students in four North Carolina counties - one of the largest suites of music education programs among Southeastern orchestras.
