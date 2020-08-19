GREENSBORO, NC -- As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greensboro Science Center (GSC) was unable to host its annual Brews & Bubbles fundraiser, originally scheduled for April 17, 2020. In an effort to continue to connect with guests, raise needed funds to support the GSC during these difficult times, and continue supporting local breweries, the GSC has announced this popular event is going virtual via Backyard Brews & Bubbles on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Each $20 ticket purchase will provide critical support for animal care, education programs, and conservation. In addition, each ticket holder will receive a party pack that will include a souvenir sampling glass, snacks, GSC swag, and an exclusive ZOOM event invitation.
During the ZOOM event, participants will meet brewers from Four Saints, Foothills and Little Brother Brewing. Each attending brewery will provide information about a featured beer, which attendees are invited to purchase separately prior to the event. Participants will also receive virtual behind-the-scenes access to GSC exhibits, up-close animal experiences, and opportunities to play party games.
Lindsey Zarecky, Brews & Bubbles Event Organizer, says, "We hated canceling our spring event just as it was ramping up, but we knew that somehow, some way we were going to offer an engaging, craft beer themed experience for our participants. This socially safe yet entertaining concept will bring folks together in a digital way and help raise much needed funds for the GSC during these unprecedented times."
Participants are encouraged to follow state and local guidelines for safe social distancing while attending this event from their own homes.
Tickets to Backyard Brews & Bubbles are on sale now online at www.greensboroscience.org/conservation/brews-and-bubbles/.
Greensboro Science Center Announces Backyard Brews & Bubbles
- By Erica Brown
