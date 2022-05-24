GREENSBORO PRIDE IS BACK!

Greensboro Pride is back and ready to celebrate. After two years of COVID-related cancellations, the Greensboro Pride Festival will be back on Sunday, September 18, 2022. It will run along South Elm Street from West Washington to West Lewis Street. The festival will take place from 11:00am-6:00pm.

This year’s event will celebrate the festival’s 15th anniversary which was postponed for the past two years due to COVID.

“We are excited to once again celebrate all things Pride in Downtown Greensboro,” says chair Brian Coleman. “We have been devastated to cancel the past two years, but can’t wait to see thousands of people downtown once again in a setting that celebrates our city’s diversity.”

The last Greensboro Pride Festival held in 2019 drew an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 people to downtown Greensboro. The festival began as Triad Pride with about 400 attendees and a handful of booths. In addition to the largest crowd in Greensboro Pride’s history, the 2019 festival featured 160 vendors and 40 performers, about 95% of them local. 

Entry to the festival is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome to attend. Vendor and sponsor registration is now open. Apply on the Greensboro Pride website, GreeensboroPride.org. Look for the links on the menu bar of the homepage. 

Greensboro Pride is also planning a week of events leading up to the festival. Details will be available later this summer. 

Make sure to follow Greensboro Pride on Facebook and Instagram

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.