The vendor discount was scheduled to end on July 15
GREENSBORO, NC – Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), the 501(c)3 nonprofit that produces Greensboro Pride, is excited to announce it will be extending the early bird rates for vendors through the end of July. The discount was originally scheduled to end on July 15. Vendors can register at GreensboroPride.org/vendors.
Greensboro pride is looking for vendors selling a variety of wares to line the streets at the 2021 Greensboro Pride Festival on September 19. The festival will take place along South Elm Street in Downtown Greensboro from 11:00am-6:00pm. Greensboro Pride has closed out registration for food vendors as they are full on food slots.
This year’s event will celebrate the festival’s 15th Anniversary, which was postponed from last year due to COVID-19.
The Greensboro Pride Festival is ready to dazzle downtown for the first time since 2019. That festival drew an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 people to downtown Greensboro. ART anticipates an even larger crowd for 2021 as people emerge from COVID restrictions.
The Greensboro Pride Festival began as Triad Pride with about 400 attendees and a handful of booths. In addition to the largest crowd in Greensboro Pride’s history, the 2019 festival featured 160 vendors and 40 performers, about 95% of them local.
Entry to the festival is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Vendor and entertainer registration is open. Apply on the Greensboro Pride website, GreeensboroPride.org. Look for the links on the menu bar of the homepage.
About Alternative Resources of the Triad:
The Greensboro Pride Festival is the headlining annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. ART’s mission is to be actively involved with the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, and Questioning (GLBTQ) community of the Triad. ART works to support the emotional, social, and mental health needs of the GLBTQ community by maintaining an ongoing, visible, positive, educational, and supportive presence in the community.
