The Festival Teams Up with Little Brother Brewing for a New Pride Beer for 2021
GREENSBORO, NC – Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), the 501(c)3 nonprofit that produces Greensboro Pride, is excited to announce a new partnership and beer with Little Brother Brewing. The brewery is located at 348 South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro. The new beer has flavors of Mango Passion Fruit Gose’ and will be called #GSOPride.
Little Brother Brewing will also serve as the official Beer Garden of the Greensboro Pride Festival.
“We're excited to share this year's #GSOPride Gose' and honored to partner with Greensboro Pride as we recognize the LGBTQ community that contributes so richly to the spirit of our city,” says Karmen Bulmer, Director of Operations for Little Brother Brewing.
The beer will be on sale at select retailers beginning on September 13.
The Greensboro Pride Festival takes place on Sunday, September 19, 2021. The festival will run along South Elm Street from West Washington to Lewis Street in Downtown Greensboro from 11:00am-6:00pm.
This year’s event will celebrate the festival’s 15th Anniversary, which was postponed from last year due to COVID-19.
The Festival began as Triad Pride with about 400 attendees and a handful of booths. In addition to the largest crowd in Greensboro Pride’s history, the 2019 festival featured 160 vendors and 40 performers, about 95% of them local.
Entry to the festival is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome to attend.
The 2021 Greensboro Pride Festival is Presented by Ralph Lauren and VF Corp. Other sponsors include Crest, Twist Lounge, Food Lion, and Blue Ridge Companies.
Make sure to follow Greensboro Pride on Facebook and Instagram and visit their website, GreeensboroPride.org.
About Alternative Resources of the Triad:
The Greensboro Pride Festival is the headlining annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. ART’s mission is to be actively involved with the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, and Questioning (GLBTQ) community of the Triad. ART works to support the emotional, social, and mental health needs of the GLBTQ community by maintaining an ongoing, visible, positive, educational, and supportive presence in the community.
