GREENSBORO, NC., October 1, 2020 – Major retailer Target and A Simple Gesture, a nonprofit aiming to end childhood hunger, announced today their partnership in the Target Circle Community Giving Program.
Target Circle is a loyalty program that invites guests to direct giving as part of their Target experience. Every 90 days Target presents 5 to 6 local nonprofits for guests to vote on through Target Circle. Every eligible purchase instore or online = 1 vote. At the end of the voting period Target awards grants to the selected nonprofits based on percent of votes they receive.
Julia Osborne of A Simple Gesture, exclaimed, “We are so happy to be part of this program! It’s awesome that you can do your Christmas shopping AND help A Simple Gesture address hunger in the community. Target gives shoppers a great opportunity to be a Hero for Hunger. “
To start voting you must have a Target Circle account. Go to target.com/circle to sign up or download the Target app to participate. See customer service at your local Target for any questions.
About A Simple Gesture
A Simple Gesture is a nonprofit headquartered in Greensboro. Its mission is to engage the entire community to end hunger by making giving easy, convenient and fun! Donors are provided a reusable bag to fill with non-perishable foods. Every other month donors leave the filled bag outside their door for volunteers to pick up. The collected food is delivered that same day to several food banks for distribution to those experiencing hunger in our community. Learn more at asimplegesturegso.org
