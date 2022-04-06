Greensboro Non-Profit Hosts 5th Annual “ACOBE” Community Festival
GREENSBORO – ACE, A Collective of Excellence, is bringing its 5th annual community service festival ACOBE, A Celebration of Black Excellence, to the Greensboro Cultural Center from April 29, 2022 to May 1, 2022. ACOBE is a conscious demonstration of community and a festival of LOVE, where souls are united to celebrate the beauty of Blackness! ACOBE gathers creative content from members of the Black community, our allies, and supporters to create a collage of unity. We encourage participants to illuminate the beauty of Black life, and in doing so to explore their own humanity.
This free festival will be centered around Unity and will include live performances, professional development, dance and art workshops, youth activities, and more. In the continued tradition of ACOBE Fest, the ACOBE Community Choir, a mass choir of middle and high school students, staff and community members from diverse races and backgrounds, will be the final display of Unity on May 1st at 5 pm.
Donation tickets are available for those that can give at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/308354455477. The money raised will go towards the infrastructure and programming for ACE, such as ACOBE, CHROMATICA, and more.
ACOBE Fest 2021 was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and attracted over 300 virtual attendees worldwide. “One of the greatest challenges educators face is helping students understand what it means to be human and express their talents and creativity in ways that honor the humanity in others. We invite all people to participate in the annual ACOBE event to experience what genuine love looks like through various expressions of art and culture within and among Black communities in America.” Jordan Lee, ACE president and CEO
Partnerships with Creative Greensboro enabled ACOBE to occupy the Greensboro Cultural Center for the three-day in-person event, a first in the festival’s history. Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to, and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community as the City’s office for arts and culture.
Elsewhere Museum is elated to support ACE as its fiscal sponsor. Elsewhere works to develop and promote art, education, and community advancement. All gifts made to ACE through Elsewhere are tax-deductible and can be found at https://elsewhere.kindful.com/?campaign=1191327
For more information about the festival schedule and to buy donation tickets, visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/acobefest
About ACE, A Collective of Excellence: ACE (A Collective of Excellence) is a non-profit Multicultural Praxis Space dedicated to cultivating growth mindsets through the access point of cultural identity and celebration. In this space, we encourage dialogue and interactions that stretch our experience and conceptual understanding of issues and perspective from across cultures, ages, races, gender identities, and socio-economic statuses. By engaging with our “differences'' we explore each other’s humanity and, in the process, affirm our own. ACE is the parent organization that houses ACOBE.
About ACOBE, A Celebration of Black Excellence: The ACOBE Fest will be displayed as an in-person collaborative showcase of black excellence and a professional development opportunity for creatives, educators, and community members. ACOBE Fest aims to provide a space for all people to participate in celebrating black music, art, and culture –past, present, and future. This festival of love will provide an opportunity for our community to unite in the celebration of culture that spans multiple mediums, genres, and continents. The ACOBE Fest organizers are a team of educators that believe that learning and understanding love is a life-long experience and we are all students on this journey.
“We aim to transform fixed mindsets through the expression of kindness and the celebration of various cultures and perspectives.” - Jordan Lee, ACOBE Executive Producer & Devereaux Nash, ACOBE Creative Director
