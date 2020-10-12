Greensboro, NC - 501 Yanceyville Street. Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. the community non-profit that manages the Farmers Curb Market for the City of Greensboro, announces the return of operations to the Market building, from 8:00 am - 12:00 pm, after facilitating an outdoor marketplace since April, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers may continue to shop by pre-order and drive through to pick up orders on Wednesday mornings from the convenience of their car, through November 18, or walk up outside on Saturdays to pick up pre-orders from a curbside “veggie valet.” Look for signage at the carports in the Lindsay Street parking paved lot.
The Market is being up-fitted to meet state mandates and CDC recommendations with additional sanitation measures and equipment: handwashing stations, wayfinding signs, one-way aisle arrows, distanced vendors, and air circulation. Face coverings will be required for all who want to enter and customer counts will ensure distancing is maintained. Customers are encouraged to shop with a list and purpose.
Pre-order stores expanded earlier this Fall to offer lower contact, pick-up options from GFM vendors. A complete list of more than three dozen online vendor stores for both Saturday and Wednesday Markets can be found here:www.gsofarmersmarket.org.
Also happening on Saturday, October 31, between the hours of 8:00 am and 11:30 am, the Market will host a Halloween costume contest for all ages. Children wearing a costume will receive a choice of a prize (while supplies last) and adults will be entered to win a $75 gift basket of Market Merchandise and $25 in gift tokens.
On November 7, GFM will host a Harvest Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser “To Go” from 8:00 am – 10:30 am. This popular fall fundraiser will feature a choice of apple cinnamon or pumpkin spice pancakes, made by Alex and Tim Amoroso ofCheesecakes by Alex, available via pre-order during Saturday market hours or onlinehttps://www.gsofarmersmarket.org/shop/. This special breakfast fundraiser will be packaged to-go for a cozy meal at home.
The Autumn season brings a variety of shelled beans, root vegetables, winter squashes, and leafy greens along with fresh vegetables and fruits, pasture-raised meats, eggs, seafood, dairy products, ice cream, goat cheese, honey, coffee, tea, CBD products, jams, jellies, sauces and spice mixes, granola, baked goods, elderberry syrup, mushrooms, personal and home care, soap and body products, plants and flower bouquets. For more information about seasonal items and events at the Curb Market, please visit our website and sign up for our newsletter.
Supporting Neighbors in Need
Food security programs are available during Saturday Markets with benefits distributed between 8:00 am to 10:00 am. Customers can double SNAP/EBT tokens, up to $15 once per Market date, through the Market Match program, which can be used to purchase fruits, vegetables, eggs, meats, and dairy from 8:00 am to 10:00 am.
About the Market
Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (GFM) provides the community to learn about and support local farmers, fresh prepared foods artisans, and crafters. GFM is a 501c3 community nonprofit and relies on monthly fundraisers, grants, and individual contributions to sustain its operations and programs.
Visit www.GSOFarmersMarket.org for more information.
