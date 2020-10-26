Greensboro, NC – The public is invited to the MADE 4 the Market Artisan, Craft and Pottery Marketplaces which are scheduled for Sunday, November 1 (postponed from October 25 due to heavy rains) from 11 am – 4 pm and Sunday, November 15 from 11 am - 4 pm outside at theGreensboro Farmers Curb Market (501 Yanceyville Street).
MADE 4 the Market is a juried artisan marketplace and a favorite shopping tradition in Greensboro; with a wide variety of handcrafted and curated products including jewelry, body care items, pottery, artwork, wood turnings, glass objects, up-cycled bags and clothing, delicious shelf-stable NC food products, and more. All products at MADE 4 the Market are locally made representing 50 emerging and favorite returning unique artisans from around Piedmont. Proceeds from MADE 4 the Market goes directly to the artists, which helps to keep dollars in the community while supporting talented artists and producers across North Carolina.
Local artisans have been particularly hard hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, impacted by the cancellation of shows, fairs, and events across the state. Several changes to the market will be in place to meet and exceed NC executive orders for retail venues which include six-foot distancing, reduced capacity customers entry, and masks required. The Market is fashioned after the weekly outdoor farmers market with a single front entrance on Yanceyville Street and a separate exit from the Lindsay Street parking lot where the market will be held.
General admission is free to the public starting at 11 am. Express Hour tickets reserved through TicketMeTriad.com for the October 25 date will be valid for the November.
About the Market
Greensboro Farmers Market provides Greater Greensboro with opportunities to purchase and learn about local foods in a friendly and diverse social setting. GFM encourages and supports the growth of local foods and artisan goods businesses to improve Greater Greensboro’s economy, support better health through healthy eating, and build social and community connections.
The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville Street, is located at the corner of Lindsey Street and Yanceyville Street across from the War Memorial Stadium and operates year-round. New Saturday hours (October 31, 2020 - March 2021) are 8:00 am - 12:00 pm and Wednesday with GFM 2 GO, a preorder drive-thru pick up, from 8:00 am - 10:00 pm (April 29 – November 18, 2020). Vist the website GSOFarmersMarket.org for more information.
