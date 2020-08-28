Saturday, September 26 from 4 pm – 6 pm
Greensboro, NC – 501 Yanceyville Street. Celebrate North Carolina’s bounty from the sea and land at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market’s (GFM) second annualCoast to Curb To-Go Seafood Celebration fundraiser on September 26, from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm, featuring a NC shrimp low-country style seafood boil. This “Sea to Table” event will help raise vital funds for the Market’s food security programs.
The “to-go” meal for two people will be served with a generous portion of NC fresh steamed and seasoned peel-and-eat headless shrimp, farm-fresh potatoes, corn on the cob, smoked sausage, and locally made slaw. Fresh hushpuppies and cocktail sauce will be provided as well for everything you need to complete a delicious seafood feast picnic at home, all in one box.
The Coast to Curb To-Go dinner event is by advance ticket/pre-order, with pick-up times scheduled every 30 minutes to ensure the freshest meal possible. Tickets are $50, for a meal that serves two people, and can be purchased on TicketMe Triad athttps://ticketmegreensboro.com/events/coast2curb and at the Market Information Hub, Saturdays 7 am – 11am. Add an insulated tote for a small additional charge to help keep your meal warm on the ride home!
GFM manages five different nutritional assistance programs that increase fresh food access, strengthen the local food system, and provide fresh local nutritious foods to those in need in the Triad. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Market has had a serious financial impact due to the cancelation of monthly fundraiser breakfasts at the Market, events, and rentals.
About the Market
Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc, a 501(c)3 community non-profit that operates the Curb Market, provides Greater Greensboro with opportunities to purchase and learn about local foods in a friendly and diverse social setting. GFM encourages and supports the growth of local foods and artisan goods businesses to improve Greater Greensboro’s economy, support better health through healthy eating and build social and community connections.
The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville Street, is located at the corner of Lindsey Street and Yanceyville Street across from the War Memorial Stadium and operates a year-round walk up Market on Saturdays 7 am to 11 pm and Wednesday GFM 2 GO pre-order pickup from 8 am- 10 am (April 29 – November 18). For more information, please visit the Market website atwww.gsofarmersmarket.org and sign up for the newsletter to keep up on all seasonal offerings and events.
