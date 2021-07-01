Greensboro, NC -GFM, Inc. will host its annual BLT & Tomato Celebration Day on Saturday, July 17 from 8:00 am to 11:00 am. The event will be held at the Curb Market “Lawn on Lindsay” at the corner of Lindsay & Yanceyville Streets.
Guest Chef Tracy Furman (owner of former Blue Spoon Café & Cooking School, Riva’s Trattoria) and grill master Randy Barnes will be cooking up this mouth-watering breakfast favorite. The signature sandwich will be decked-out with Neese’s bacon, market-sourced tomatoes from Smith Farms, lettuce, Duke’s Mayonnaise on freshly baked artisan bread. Furman’s special-recipe dill cucumber salad made with market produce to accompany the sandwich. Plates are available for a $10 donation per person. Pre-orders are available in person during Saturday or Wednesday markets at the “Info Hub.” Preorders are highly encouraged for this popular event, which is expected to sell out early. Customers with preorders will receive a free mini Cheerwine with their order.
The market will also host music from 8am – 11am by local musicians Colin Cutler (playing songs from his upcoming CD release, Hot Pepper Jam) and Laura Jane Vincent. Picnic table seating is provided, and patrons are welcome to bring picnic blankets and stadium chairs. Fun activities for all ages (hoola hoops, corn hole, etc) are also available on the lawn.
Market shoppers can purchase tomatoes and produce from vendors across the market, including some favorite varieties like Pink Girls, Goliath, Carolina Gold, German Johnson, Better Boy, Big Beef, Mountain Fresh, Heirloom Cherry, Sungold and Cherokee Purple.
About the Market
The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville Street, is located at the corner of Lindsay Street and Yanceyville Street across from the War Memorial Stadium and operates year round on Saturdays currently 7:30 to 11:30 am for the summer season and on Wednesday 8 am-11 am (to October 13). The Market is an indoor/outdoor Market with free admission, WiFi, and plenty of free parking as well as an ATM on site.
Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc (GFM, Inc.) connects farmers, food and friends to foster an equitable, nutritious food system, and support local entrepreneurs in an inviting, inclusive community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.