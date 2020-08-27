Greensboro, NC – 501 Yanceyville Street. Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. the community non-profit that manages the Farmers Curb Market for the City of Greensboro, announces two ways to shop the Market this Fall Season with response measures to COVID-19 in place. Customers can continue to shop by pre-order and drive through to pick up orders on Wednesday mornings from the convenience of their car and/or walk up to the Saturday outside market held on the Lindsay Street parking paved lot.
Pre-order options will be expanding as more vendors return to offer lower contact, pick-up options. The non-profit is forging ahead to support hard-working farmers, artisan producers, and eager customers looking for farm-fresh and locally produced goods with creative shopping options and extension of the mid-week Market season.
The Market announces tasty new preorder and pick-up options include cardamom ice cream from new vendor Elaka Treats, along with the return of regenerative-pasture raised beef and pork from Pine Trough Branch (PTB) Farm to elderberry syrups from Syrups and More. A complete list of more than two dozen online vendor stores for both Saturday and Wednesday Markets can be found here: www.gsofarmersmarket.org.
Ways to shop the Market include:
· Wednesday GFM 2 GO preorder drive-through, 8am – 10am through November 18. This lower-contact method of ordering and pick-up during the week will keep your fridge and pantry full of fresh local foods. Simply place your order through online vendor stores and pick-up during Market open hours.
· Saturday Market, an outdoor walk-up market from 7am - 11am, supports more than 55 vendors, of which more than two dozen offer pre-order by pick up at their booth or at the Market tent. Pre-order opportunities will include an expanded list of vendors offering pickups and a centralized, one-point of contact location.
Locally grown and made products available through pre-order include: fresh vegetables and fruits, pasture-raised meats, eggs, seafood, dairy products, ice cream, goat cheese, honey, coffee, tea, CBD products, jams, jellies, sauces and seasonings, granola, baked goods, elderberry syrup, mushrooms, personal and home care, soap and body products, plants and flower bouquets.
From the Farm
Farm vendors' current offerings include apples, pears, figs, tomatoes, potatoes, lettuce, cucumbers, peppers, watermelon, cantaloupe, tomatoes, eggplant, squash, and more. In the weeks to come, shoppers will find more seasonal apple varieties followed by beets, bok choy, winter squash, sweet potatoes, and pumpkins.
Supporting Neighbors in Need
Food security programs are available during Saturday Markets. SNAP/EBT tokens which can be used to purchase fruits, vegetables, eggs, meats, and dairy are distributed beginning at 7 am and benefits are doubled up to $15 once per Market with a Market Match program from 8:00 to 10:00 am. WIC and Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers are accepted by participating vendors from 7:00 to close at 11:00 and Senior Vouchers are matched by the Market thanks to a partnership grant with the Junior League of Greater Greensboro from 8:00 to 10:00 am.
About the Market
Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (GFM) operates the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on behalf of the City of Greensboro. GFM is a 501c3 nonprofit and relies on monthly fundraisers, grants and individual contributions to sustain its operations and programs.
Outdoor walk-up Market Saturdays 7am - 11am, Wednesday “GFM 2 GO” preorder drive-thru Market hours are 8am - 10am (through November 18). Sign on for our newsletter (link at bottom of website) to keep up to date on market happenings, including re-opening information and vendors. Visit www.GSOFarmersMarket.org for more information.
