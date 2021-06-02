Greensboro, NC - The community non-profit, Greensboro Farmers Market Inc. (GFM) will hold its annual Blueberry Pancake and Celebration Day on Saturday, June 26, 8:00-11:00 am at the Curb Market.
Guest chefs Alex and Tim Amoroso of Cheesecakes by Alex will prepare their famous, light and fluffy pancakes and top them with locally sourced blueberries from Reidsville berry farm Rivers Finest.
Pancake platters are available to enjoy on site or may be packaged to dine at home. Platters include two large pancakes topped with locally grown blueberries (minimum donation of $10 per plate). Neese’s sausage patty is available as a side for an additional $2.00. Tickets can be purchased here to reserve plates in advance on our website or bought in person at the Market info hub on Saturdays. Market fundraising events are first come, first served and while supplies last for the day of event purchases. Event proceeds provide vital funds for five food security programs at the Curb Market.
Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Seating at communal picnic tables will be available and located across the Market campus. In the Market, Market vendors will offer locally grown blueberries, jams, jellies and baked specialty items for sale.
About the Market
Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (GFM), a 501 c-3 community non-profit manages the Curb Market on behalf of the City of Greensboro. Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. connects farmers, food and friends to foster an equitable, nutritious food system, and support local entrepreneurs in an inviting, inclusive community.
Location and Hours of Operation
Greensboro Farmers Curb Market is located at 501 Yanceyville Street – at the corner of Lindsay and Yanceyville across from the War Memorial Stadium. The Market operates year-round on Saturdays 8 am to 11:30 with an early bird option for express shopping, bulk/commercial and pre-order pick up from 7:30 am to 8:00 am. GFM also operates a mid-week Market every Wednesday outdoors in the Lindsay Street paved parking lot from 8:00 am to 11:00 am. The Market is an indoor/outdoor marketplace facility with an ATM on site. Trained service dogs are permitted inside the Market, and pets are allowed on the lawn area.
