Greensboro Farmers Curb Market Releases Spring 2023 Schedule
Greensboro, NC, 501 Yanceyville Street. With the warmer weather returning, the bustle and bounty of local farm-fresh goods return to the city's original historic Greensboro Farmers Curb Market; along with favorite events with new happenings at the community's largest (all-local) producers' markets.
March 2023 Events
Curiosities at the Curb on Sunday, March 12th,
Free entry 12 noon to 3 pm Early Bird $2 entry 11-12
Shop 28 vendors' vintage, antiques, barn finds, upcycled art, furniture market samples, and artisan wares at this fun and funky event. Enjoy hot/cold coffee bar by Late Bloomers coffee, Homeland ice cream by the scoop, and Sur Chilean Food truck. Jam out to live music by the Glenwood Choppers. General entry is free from 12 noon to 3 pm. Early Bird entry ($2 cash at the Lindsay Street entrance) is open from 11 am until noon and offers shopping with fewer crowds, "first dibs" on vendor wares, and includes a raffle entry to win a box-o-curiosities.
April 2023 Events & Happenings
Curb Market Expands Hours
Starting Saturday, April 1st the Curb Market will be open from 7:30 am until Noon. Peak season hours will continue until October.
Go, Green Plant & Home Show
The annual Go Green Plant and Garden Sale is scheduled for Sunday, April 16 from 9 am-2 pm. This event is the "not to miss" event of the Spring featuring flowers, herbs, perennials & annuals, specialty plants, trees & bushes, and vegetable starters – all for sale directly from the growers. Shoppers will find a variety of native and specialty plants, garden art & accessories, hanging flower baskets, and potted arrangements, as well as birdhouses and garden art, containers, tools, and sharpening services. Free gardening advice and soil kits are available as well. Shop from various plants that fit all interest levels and abilities from the budding novice to seasoned green thumb growers. Patrons are encouraged to bring their wagons or boxes for easy load out. Cardboard boxes for transport will be available while supplies last. Refreshments and fun for all ages will be at the Go Green Annual Sale.
Mid-Week Wednesday Market Opens
The mid-week "mini" market will re-open for the season on April 19 from 8 am-Noon. A grand re-opening celebration is planned for May 3. Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, eggs, dairy, meats, honey, flowers, preserves, baked goods, and more from ten vendors. Note vendor arrivals are subject to product availability. Mid-week Market kicks off before peak season and farm producers will join weekly. The mid-week market will be open through mid-October.
Earth Day Celebration
GFM will host an Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 22nd, 7:30 am-Noon in partnership with the City of Greensboro. This event is geared to educate and entertain all ages as we celebrate sustainability in our community. Visitors will find interactive ECO & electric buses, demonstrations, free resources, earth-friendly products, and vendors along with the Saturday farmers market! At 11 am the city sustainability office will present the LiveGreen Awards brought to the community by the City of Greensboro to recognize those who are sustainable and eco-friendly in our Greensboro community. Admission is free.
Gritty Blues Brunch Fundraiser
The public is invited to come out on Saturday, April 29th 9 am-Noon for a morning of fine music, food, and friendship. This fundraiser features a delicious grits bar cooked by the talented guest chefs of the Magnolia House, live music, and more on the lawn on Lindsay. Come out to this annual event, organized in partnership with the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (organizers of the Carolina Blues Festival). Breakfast fundraisers join our community together in the fellowship of good food and proceeds go to operate five hunger relief programs at the Market.
May 2023 Events
Made 4 the Market - Arts, Crafts, & Pottery Show
Join the fun on Sunday, May 7th from 11 am to 4 pm for the area’s largest juried spring arts, crafts, and pottery show. Food trucks, live music, demonstrations, and great gift ideas for Mom, Dad, Weddings, Grads, and YOU! This is a one-stop shop for unique gifts!
About the Curb Market
GFM, Inc. is gearing up to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of the Curb Market in 2024. The market's mission is celebrated and implemented in a variety of ways, from the Saturday Market to the mid-week mini market on Wednesdays, to food security programs to developing training programs and opportunities for prepared food entrepreneurs. We connect farmers, food, and friends to foster an equitable, nutritious food system, and support local entrepreneurs in an inviting, inclusive community.
The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market is operated by Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (GFM), a 501c-3 non-profit that rents the Curb Market and is contracted to operate the Market and related programs on behalf of the City of Greensboro. The market is open Saturdays year-round. Visit GSOFarmersMarket.Org for information.
The Market is located in East Greensboro, steps from Downtown Greensboro and the Greenway, at the corner of Lindsay and Yanceyville streets.
The Market is open year-round and serves as a local community hub connecting farmers, food, and friends every Saturday, and seasonally on Wednesdays from mid-April to mid-October. The Curb Market is a producer-only market that guarantees fresh and local shopping directly from more than 70 vendors originating from the 100-mile region which reflects the regional flavors and seasons of farm products available in North Carolina, as well as the borders of South Carolina and eastern mountains of Virginia.
Web: GSOFarmersMarket.Org
Facebook: gsofarmersmkt
Instagram: gsocurbmarket
