Greensboro Farmers Curb Market Releases Peak Season Schedule
Greensboro, NC, 501 Yanceyville Street. The buzz is back at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, the area’s original and historic farmers market with peak season’s arrival. Located at the corner of Lindsay and Yanceyville steps away from Downtown Greensboro and the new Greenway offers customers the opportunity to shop fresh and local directly from the more than 70 vendors producers from a 100-mile region. All our food vendors are health code certified, we inspect farm and production sites, and crafts are handmade by the artist.
Open year-round the Curb Market is a crossroads for the community. “As we have been doing continuously for close to 150 years, the Curb Market connects rural and urban communities and supports a tradition of multi-generations of farmers while offering opportunities for emerging food and craft entrepreneurs. We weathered the stock market crash, the recession(s) and most recently COVID, and we continued to pivot to serve the community as an inclusive gathering place and space for all to access fresh food and goods,” notes GFM Executive Director Lee Mortensen.
Mid-June 2022 Events
Pancake Breakfast for Ukraine on Saturday, June 18, 8 am -12 noon
GFM’s annual Blueberry Pancake celebration with a new twist! This lemon blueberry pancake fundraiser is sponsored by Cheesecakes by Alex and presented by the Greensboro Farmers Market to support hunger relief efforts in Ukraine led by World Central Kitchen. One hundred percent of the purchases will benefit from this effort. There will be music by singer-songwriter Laura Jane Vincent and free activities for all on the lawn. Alex and his team of chefs plan to whip up 1,200 pancakes (600 plates) during the 4-hour event with a goal to raise $10,000 for the people of Ukraine.
Discover the Mid-Week Market Celebration Set for Wednesday, June 22, 8 am - 12 noon
Shop the freshest twice-a-week from ten+ vendors who will bring the freshest fruits and veggies, eggs, honey, seafood, beef, microgreens, floral arrangements, and Homeland Dairy milk and ice cream. Hot and cold coffee brew will be available by Borough Coffee, the coffee bike guys! Visitors may register for free giveaways every hour! Music by the touring Band Watkins 10 am - 12 noon. School’s out with free kids activities in the large carports on Lindsay Street.
Curiosities at the Curb on Sunday, June 26, 11 am - 3 pm
Free admission from Noon to 3 pm. Early Bird entry 11 am-12 noon $2 cash at the door
Multi-vendor (14 vendors) inside and outside bazaar of attic treasure, barn finds, unique vintage, antiques, upcycled art, and artisan wares. Hot dog vendor, ice cream, and hot /cold coffee brew. Early bird ticket includes raffle entry. Music by Randy Condor Williams 11am-1 pm.
July 2022 Events:
BLT & Tomato Celebration Day on Saturday, July 9, 8:30-11:30 am
Chef Denzell Berry and GFM volunteers are teaming up to offer our popular Bacon Lettuce and Tomato Sandwich plate. Neese’s bacon, Market tomatoes, and Piedmont International Bakery sourdough. Served with a cucumber tomato salad. Complimentary Cheerwine for the first 100 customers. Donation of $10 per plate. Pre-order is available in the Market or day of the event, while supplies last. Music by the talented singer songwriter Colin Cutler. Proceeds to the market fresh food security programs.
Mid-Summer Celebration on Saturday, July 30, 7:30-12 noon
Shop from the peak of the summer season from a 100-mile region and taste the flavor of local and direct from the farm to you! Corn, peaches, scuppernongs, and more are available—from 70+ vendors. All patrons are invited to enjoy music, 9-11 am, on the lawn by singer-songwriter Jennifer Alvarado (named 2021 Country Artist of the Year by Indie Star Radio and nominated for many additional designations). Free activities for all ages too!
Additional Free June & July Programming: Cooking demonstrations/classes, book reading & more!
· Free Cooking Class: Eat the Mediterranean Instead of Meds on Saturday, June 25, 10 - 10:30am in the Café Kitchen, sign up in advance at GFMarketinfo@gmail.com
· The Lazy Genius Book Reading and Rapid Fire Q & A Session on Saturday, July 16, 10 am
Kendra Adachi is the New York Times bestselling author of The Lazy Genius Way and The Lazy Genius Kitchen. Her podcast, The Lazy Genius Podcast, has over 14 million downloads and covers everything from cooking chicken to making friends. As a systems expert and professional permission-giver, Kendra helps others stop doing it all for the sake of doing what matters. She lives in North Carolina with her husband and three kids.
· Free Kids Activities on Saturday, June 25 + Saturday, July 23, 8:30-11:30 am on the Lindsay Lawn. Supplies provided to plant seeds and make a t-shirt bag (while supplies last). Ages 5+.
About the Curb Market
The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market is operated by Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. ( GFM), a 501c-3 non-profit and contracted to operate the Market and related programs on behalf of the City of Greensboro. The market is open Saturdays 7:30am - 12 noon, and Wednesdays 8am - 12 noon. Visit GSOFarmersMarket.Org for information.
Summer Arrivals the Curb Market: A free “What’s In Season” guide is available at the Curb Market. Peaches, melons, figs, scuppernongs, squash, corn, and tomatoes are favorites in peak season in July.
