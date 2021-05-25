GREENSBORO, NC – After a year of quiet in LeBauer and Center City Parks, the community is invited to celebrate the return of live music and other performances, as Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. (GDPI) promises a slate of free entertainment. Center City Park will host two concert series in Food Truck Friday Grooves, taking place every Friday through October at lunchtime, and City Sunsets on Saturday nights this summer.
Performers for the two series include such names as Abigail Dowd, SunQueen Kelcey and the Soular Flares, Viva La Muerte, Quilla, Soultriii, and more, as the organization strives to offer a diverse lineup of musical genres.
Lineups for Food Truck Friday Grooves will be announced monthly on the Greensboro Downtown Parks blog and social media platforms. June’s lineup of performers and foodtrucks can be found here. City Sunsets concert lineup has been announced in full, and can be found on the GDPI blog here.
The announcement of these concert series comes on the heels of the organization’s return to free programming for the community this spring, offering weekly fitness classes, dog trainings, children’s programs, and more. In total, GDPI is anticipating a return to at least two-thirds of its annual program operations, signaling a dedicated effort for return to normalcy.
“Operating an outdoor facility, we have the benefit of limited risk of COVID-19 transmission between visitors. Still, we are encouraging folks to make the safest choices for their families as we brave this transition. It certainly feels like a new world out there, and we’re hoping the community will join us in enjoying it,” said Overman.
Food trucks will be on site for each of these performance series, with local breweries also joining for the City Sunsets series. Visitors are invited to bring a picnic blanket or chairs to enjoy performances on the Oval Lawn in Center City Park. Food Truck Friday Grooves takes place from 11am to 2pm, every Friday, May through October.
City Sunsets takes place from 7pm to 9pm, every Saturday, June through August. The City Sunsets summer concert series is made possible by the generous support of Well-Spring: A Life Plan Community.
For more information about all of the free programs on offer by Greensboro Downtown Parks, visit their website at greensborodowntownparks.org
Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. is a non-profit organization in partnership with the City of Greensboro, Center City Park and LeBauer Park. The mission of GDPI is to serve as the executive management of Greensboro’s downtown parks, focusing on public activation, maintenance, financial well-being and overall vitality.
