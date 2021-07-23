GREENSBORO, NC (July 21, 2021) – Creative Greensboro will be hosting First Friday at the Greensboro Cultural Center, an open-house event, from 6-9 pm on Friday, August 6.
The African American Atelier, Center for Visual Artists, GreenHill, Greensboro Residency for Original Works, and Guilford Native Art Gallery will each be open to the public with recently hung exhibitions. Attendees will have the chance to get moving with Dance Project, participate in children’s art activities offered by ArtsGreensboro and the African American Atelier, and enjoy live music from Kay and Vaelcross, Ashley Virginia, and Greensboro Opera. Half Pint Harmonies, Que the Music, Triad Ukulele, and Spinning Dreams, among others, will be present to provide information about fall arts programming for all ages. And finally, guests can participate in a Cultural Center Scavenger Hunt to make sure they catch all the fun and for a chance to win prizes.
This event is free to attend. Unvaccinated individuals are required to wear a face covering while indoors. For more information about Creative Greensboro and the Greensboro Cultural Center, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.