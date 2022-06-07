Even though Summer is slower for this part of the state, we still have lots of cool stuff going on. Here are a few tasting we are planning as well as a much anticipate Rose Mixed Case Sale.
Wednesday, June 22-Peirano Estate Wine Portfolio Tasting
We will be in the art gallery this evening tasting some of the best value, fifth generation wines being made in California. This winery is based in Lodi and continues that make some of the oldest vine Merlot, Zinfandel, and Petite Sirah in the state for a fraction fo the cost. We got an early jump on this event, and only have 5 seats left! If you are interested, get your tickets now. We will be tasting eight wines starting at 6pm in the 1250 Art Gallery. Eight wines to try for just $25!!
Purchase Tickets:
https://checkout.square.site/merchant/MLQ9WTAFJ5BXR/checkout/CQTHENQ4A4I4VJ5COYN43X6X
Thursday, July 28-Donelan Family Wines with Cush Donelan-Sonoma California
We are excited to get Cush Donelan back in Greensboro. The last wine dinner I hosted at the old Table 16 was with Cush. That was well over 5 years ago, and now I’m glad we were able to book him for the end of July. Donelan Family is a ultra-boutique winery producing between 50-400 cases of each of their wines. They specialize in Rhone Red and White Varietals, in particular Syrah, and make top notch Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. We will taste through the entire portfolio that’s available. The wines are limited, and seats will be as well. Tickets are $40 per person and will include cheese and small bites. Start time will be 6:30 in the 1250 Art Gallery.
Purchase Tickets:
https://checkout.square.site/merchant/MLQ9WTAFJ5BXR/checkout/WNBL3QKYZVZU5C5IIJBGO7F6
Thursday, August 25-Tommasi Tasting with Special Guest
Confirming details now. Mark your calendar for this one! Tommasi makes great wine from all over Italy and is one of the top producers of Amarone in the country. Wines and price TBA.
Rose Mixed Case Sale-Under $200 a case!!
Several people have asked when we were going to do another mixed case sale. With oceans of fresh 2021 rose available we could not resist to do a mixed rose case. We worked with 12 venders to select unique roses from around the globe. Included will be examples from France, Italy, Spain, Austria and more. We have less than 10 cases left if you are interested. $197.99 per case (12 bottles).
Purchase a Case(s):
https://checkout.square.site/merchant/MLQ9WTAFJ5BXR/checkout/HHK6WMNCD7UXVU4VNF6TPA4W
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.