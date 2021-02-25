New avenue for purchasing to provide more opportunities for revenue-driven donations to families in need
Palm Beach, Fl. (February 25, 2021) - Giving Juice has made i t clear since the company’s founding, their mission i s to not only provide an exemplary product, but to also give back to the community. In order to reach more customers and expand their goal of giving back, they have developed and l aunched a new o nline store.
The new webstore will give customers the option to buy online, especially for those who cannot access Giving i n their l ocal supermarkets. Available i n over 900 Food Lion and Publix l ocations, Giving wanted to expand their horizons to provide purchasing options for those all across the country.
Customers can now purchase the Apple, Mango, and Tropical flavors i n 3 packs of 200ml or l iter sizes o nline . All Giving j uice products are certified USDA organic, non-GMO, with no added sugars or preservatives, and made i n the USA.
About Giving Juice
At Giving, we are passionate about our USDA certified organic, non-GMO, no added sugars, no preservatives, 100% fruit j uice. With Giving, our passion runs even deeper. It's the story behind Giving that drives us. The story of our son, John Paul. John Paul George was born with half a heart, but he l ived l ife with unbounded courage and strength. Although John Paul i s no l onger with us on earth, his l egacy l ives on through his foundation. Through Giving, a percentage of the proceeds go to John Paul's Heart of a Lion Foundation. For more i nformation on Giving, please visit our website at www.givingjuice.org, or find us on F acebook & I nstagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.