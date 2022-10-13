Ghoulash Halloween Festival brings spooky fun to downtown Greensboro
GREENSBORO, NC – Calling all goblins, ghouls, and ghosts! The community is invited to celebrate spooky season at the annual Ghoulash Halloween Festival at LeBauer and Center City Parks. Join Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. and the Greensboro Youth Council Sat., Oct. 22 from 2pm to 6pm at Greensboro’s biggest Halloween haunt.
Taking over the two downtown parks, this festival is full of family-friendly fun for all ages. Highlights of the event include costume contests, bouncy houses, a vendor market, food trucks, games, and of course, plenty of candy. A lineup of performances and hands-on activities include ‘Unliving History’ cemetery tours with the Greensboro History Museum, spooky art en plein air with McKenna’s Art, Kids Poetry Basketball, monster music with NathanRyan and the Whomevers, and more!
The festival is free to attend and costumes are strongly encouraged. Ghoulash Halloween Festival 2022 is made possible by the support of Truliant Federal Credit Union. For more information, please visit https://www.greensborodowntownparks.org/post/ghoulash
Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. is a non-profit organization in partnership with the City of Greensboro, Center City Park and LeBauer Park. The mission of GDPI is to serve as the executive management of Greensboro’s downtown parks, focusing on public activation, maintenance, financial well-being and overall vitality.
Photos by - Jennifer Scheib, Greensboro Downtown Parks
