HIGH POINT, N.C., October 2, 2021 — The Pipe and Pint in High Point will host a free barbeque fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House Charities this Saturday from 11:00am-3:00pm. All proceeds will go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Free pulled pork sandwiches will be served with donations greatly appreciated.
The motivation for holding the fundraiser is very personal to the event organizer, Robert Williamson. In 1998 his mother and sister were in a serious car accident. The subsequent treatment for his sister required the family to spend extended periods of time in Winston-Salem and in Wilmington, Delaware. The Ronald McDonald House was there for his family when they needed them most. He explains, “They gave us a place to rest and provided us with meals when everyone was exhausted. I can’t tell you how comforting it was to have their support during that very difficult time.”
That experience has left a lasting impact on Williamson and his family. That is why he decided to sponsor a fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities to help ensure families like his will continue to get the support they so desperately need. He says, “This is my way to pay it forward. They were so generous to me and my family. I want them to be there for other families in their time of need.”
Williamson is donating all of the food for the event, and he and a group of volunteers will serve the free food from 11:00am to 3:00pm in the parking lot of Pipe and Pint at 3025 N Main Street in High Point. Pulled pork sandwiches, French fries, and coleslaw will be served. There is no charge for the food, but donations will be greatly appreciated. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.
A special thank you goes out to Pipe & Pint for hosting the event, A. L. Beck and Sons for donating the pork for the sandwiches, and Central Carolina Electric for helping sponsor the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.