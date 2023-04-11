Fun Fourth Presented by Allegacy Returns July 4
Open call for volunteers, performers and vendors has begun
GREENSBORO, NC (April 11, 2023) - Get your red, white and blue ready, it’s time to start planning for Downtown Greensboro Inc.’s (DGI) Annual Fun Fourth programming! Presented by Allegacy Federal Credit Union, this year’s Freedom Race and Freedom Fest will be held on July 4 and feature plenty of live music, strolling performers, and many more surprises.
Volunteer, vendor and performer sign-up forms are located on the event website: funfourthfestival.org.
Fun Fourth will kick-off the morning of July 4 with the annual Freedom Run – the Triad’s longest running race tradition. The 10K, 5K and fun run, will begin and end at Center City Park. Registrations for the race are currently underway at https://www.freedomrun10k.com/.
The Freedom Fest will be held along Elm Street from 1:00-6:00 p.m. While entertainment is still being finalized, visitors will enjoy:
- Three live music stages
- Red, White and Say ‘I Do’ Weddings
- Liberty Junction strolling performers
- U.S. of YAY... Way (Superheroes and Disney Characters)
- ‘Liberty and Dunking for All’ Tank
- Funtastic Alley (interactive games)
DGI is once again grateful to the Greensboro Grasshoppers for including fireworks following their July 4th home game. Like last year, to view the fireworks from inside First National Bank Field, tickets to the Grasshoppers 6:30 p.m. game must be purchased in advance. Click here to purchase tickets for the game on July 4.
A map and more details for all events will be posted online at a later date.
