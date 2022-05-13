Fun Fourth Presented by Allegacy Federal Credit Union Returns July 4
Open call for volunteers, performers and vendors has begun
GREENSBORO, NC (May 12, 2022) – Downtown Greensboro Inc.’s (DGI) Fun Fourth presented by Allegacy Federal Credit Union is back and better than ever in 2022. The one-day celebration will take place on July 4 and feature the Freedom Run and Freedom Fest complete with live music, strolling performers, a roller skating rink, and more.
“Finally, after reducing the size of our festival over the past couple of years, we are bringing back old favorites and new soon-to-be-staples of this patriotic celebration,” says Zack Matheny, DGI President and CEO. “To guarantee the Freedom Fest’s success, we need the support of our community, and I hope many come out not only to celebrate with us, but also to volunteer and perform.”
Volunteer, vendor and performer sign-up forms are located on the event website: funfourthfestival.org.
Downtown Greensboro’s Fun Fourth programming is presented by Allegacy Federal Credit Union. “We are always excited to be part of this grand celebration in downtown Greensboro honoring our country’s freedom,” said Ashley Kohlrus, Allegacy executive vice president, chief operations and digital officer. “Outdoor events like Fun Fourth give us the ability to come together as a community to focus on our wellbeing with all the numerous outside activities, along with the opportunity to volunteer together as we show support for everything that downtown has to offer, including the many businesses that line the streets and need our continued support.”
Fun Fourth will kick-off the morning of July 4 with the annual Freedom Run, which includes a 10K, 5K and fun run. The race will begin and end at Center City Park. Registrations for the race are currently underway at https://www.freedomrun10k.com/.
The Fun Fourth Freedom Fest will be held all along Elm Street from 12:00-6:00 p.m. While entertainment is still being finalized, visitors will enjoy:
Fireworks will be featured following the Greensboro Grasshoppers game at First National Bank Field. To view the fireworks from inside the stadium, tickets to the Grasshoppers 6:30 p.m. game must be purchased in advance. Click here to purchase tickets for the game on July 4.
A map and more details for all events will be posted online at a later date.
Fun Fourth Presented by Allegacy Federal Credit Union Returns July 4
