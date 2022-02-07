FREE COMMUNITY EVENT MOVES TO THE CAROLINA THEATRE!
Hope Fest 4 Hunger, a multicultural dance festival to benefit Greensboro Urban Ministry (GUM) and A Simple Gesture (ASG), is moving to the Carolina Theatre this year! Join us on Sunday, February 20th for a fun afternoon of dance performances and festival activities. Doors open at 1 PM for concessions, craft vendors, photo booth, and raffle tickets. Joyful and dynamic dance performances begin at 2 PM showcasing African, Hindu, Mexican, Native American, Spanish, and Urban cultures. NOTE: This event is COVID safe with proof of vaccination or negative 72 hour test result required for entrance. Masks are required.
Since 2019, Hope Fest 4 Hunger has donated a total of $62,500 to fight hunger locally through two nonprofit agencies, A Simple Gesture and Greensboro Urban Ministry. Nevertheless, hunger problems have still intensified during the pandemic, with 25% of families with children experiencing food insecurity regularly. Let’s change that together! Unite with your neighbors to celebrate the rich cultural diversity of our community, while also helping those in need
