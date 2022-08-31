Free Circus Performance Coming to LeBauer Park
GREENSBORO, NC – Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. (GDPI) invites the public to celebrate the culmination of its 2022 Artist in Residence program with the premiere performance of Passages: An Homage to Our ‘Extra’Ordinary Lives by circus arts company, the Activate Entertainment Project.
Since May of this year, artists from Greensboro have joined performers from as far as Japan to create this performance piece that explores how even the most mundane parts of life can be made magical. A cast of nine artists who specialize in such forms as Chinese Pole acrobatics, hand-balancing, accordion, hip hop dance, and more come together to create a story of childhood, change, and connection. The stories told are inspired by the real-world observations of community happenings in LeBauer and Center City Parks, which speak to the vision for GDPI’s Artist in Residence program, created to put artists in the lead of connecting the community with its stories, assets, challenges, and possibilities utilizing the urban park settings.
This is a family-friendly performance fit for all ages. Premiere performances will take place on Saturday, September 3 in LeBauer Park at 7:00pm and 8:30pm. Each show will be 45-minutes in length and are free to attend. Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair for seating on the lawn. Picnics and non-alcoholic beverages are welcome, and additional concessions will be available for purchase. This project is supported by the NC Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources; the Cemala Foundation; ArtsGreensboro; the Weaver Foundation, and the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts For more information about this Artist in Residence project, please visit https://www.greensborodowntownparks.org/passages
Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. is a non-profit organization in partnership with the City of Greensboro, Center City Park and LeBauer Park. The mission of GDPI is to serve as the executive management of Greensboro’s downtown parks, focusing on public activation, maintenance, financial well-being and overall vitality.
